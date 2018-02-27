Andy Ruiz returns March 10

Heavyweight Andy Ruiz (29-1, 19 KOs), of Mexicali, Mexico, makes his ring return after a 15-month absence against Devin Vargas (20-4, 8 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio, on the March 10 Valdez-Quigg undercard at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Ruiz last fought on December 10, 2016, when he lost a majority decision to Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO heavyweight title. Against Vargas, Ruiz will continue his quest to become the first Mexican-born heavyweight champion in boxing history.

In the co-feature, Erick De Leon (17-0, 10 KOs) and Andy ‘El Tiburon’ Vences (20-0, 12 KOs) clash in a super featherweight fight. Also in action is WBO #3 jr welterweight Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo (26-0, 16 KOs) against Abner Lopez (25-8, 21 KOs), 2016 Brazilian Olympian middleweight Esquiva Falcão (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Salim Larbi (18-8-1, 5 KOs), and super lightweight Arnold Barboza, Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) will fight Mike ‘Yes Indeed’ Reed (23-1, 12 KOs).