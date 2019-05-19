It was announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that undefeated WBA super featherweight world champion Gervonta Davis will defend his title against mandatory challenger Ricardo Nuñez on Saturday, July 27 live on Showtime in Baltimore.

It will be a championship homecoming for the 24-year-old star, who will fight for the first time as a world champion in front of his hometown fans. The Floyd Mayweather protégé and youngest U.S.-born world titlist in boxing has knocked out 20 of his 21 professional opponents, including KOs in all five of his world championship fights.

Davis is coming off a first-round knockout of former world champion Hugo Ruiz in February on Showtime in his first headlining attraction. The televised co-features and venue will be announced in the near-future.

Best,