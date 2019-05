Photos: Emily Harney



WBC featherweight world champion “Mister” Gary Russell Jr. (30-1, 18 KOs) won by fifth round TKO over former world champ Kiko Martinez (39-9-2, 28 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Russell was in command all the way until the fight was stopped due a cut over Martinez’ left eye. Time was 2:52. Russell had a clean 40-36 sweep going on the scored rounds.



