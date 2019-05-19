May 18, 2019
Boxing Results

Deontay Wilder destroys Breazeale in one

Photos: Emily Harney

WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) annihilated mandatory challenger Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Wilder Ko's Breazleale In The 1st Round
Wilder rocked Breazeale early on. A flush right hand laid out Breazeale to end it. Breazeale was counted out at 2:17.

It was Wilder’s ninth successful title defense. By comparison, it took Anthony Joshua seven rounds to stop Breazeale.



Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder retained his WBC title after knocking out Dominic Breazleale at 2:17 of the 1st round Saturday, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
