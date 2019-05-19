Photos: Emily Harney

WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) annihilated mandatory challenger Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.



Wilder rocked Breazeale early on. A flush right hand laid out Breazeale to end it. Breazeale was counted out at 2:17.

It was Wilder’s ninth successful title defense. By comparison, it took Anthony Joshua seven rounds to stop Breazeale.



–

