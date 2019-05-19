Photos: Emily Harney
WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) annihilated mandatory challenger Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Wilder rocked Breazeale early on. A flush right hand laid out Breazeale to end it. Breazeale was counted out at 2:17.
It was Wilder’s ninth successful title defense. By comparison, it took Anthony Joshua seven rounds to stop Breazeale.
–
Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder retained his WBC title after knocking out Dominic Breazleale at 2:17 of the 1st round Saturday, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder retained his WBC title after knocking out Dominic Breazleale at 2:17 of the 1st round Saturday, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder retained his WBC title after knocking out Dominic Breazleale at 2:17 of the 1st round Saturday, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder retained his WBC title after knocking out Dominic Breazleale at 2:17 of the 1st round Saturday, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder retained his WBC title after knocking out Dominic Breazleale at 2:17 of the 1st round Saturday, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder retained his WBC title after knocking out Dominic Breazleale at 2:17 of the 1st round Saturday, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder retained his WBC title after knocking out Dominic Breazleale at 2:17 of the 1st round Saturday, live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.