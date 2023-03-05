Gassiev vence a Balogun en Armenia En una pelea bastante grande bajo el radar, el ex campeón unificado de peso crucero Murat Gassiev (30-1, 23 KO) anotó un nocaut en el segundo asalto contra el ex apoyador de la NFL previamente invicto Mike Balogun (20-1, 16 KO) para reclamar el título internacional de la AMB de peso pesado el viernes por la noche en el complejo deportivo Karen Demirchyan en Ereván, Armenia. Una mano derecha de Gassiev derribó a Balogun para el conteo. Connor Coyle regresa el 29 de abril Estelar Uruguayo Amilcar Vidal listo para su pelea de revelación Like this: Like Loading...

