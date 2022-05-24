Gary Russell Sr. passes Sad to report the passing of Gary Russell Sr. at the age of 63. Russell was the patriarch of one of boxing’s most iconic families, training his sons, former world champion Gary Russell Jr., and unbeaten pros Gary Antonio Russell and Gary Antuanne Russell. He suffered from serious health problems in recent years. Charlo-Tszyu Update Briedis-Opetaia collide July 2 in Australia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

