Sad to report the passing of Gary Russell Sr. at the age of 63. Russell was the patriarch of one of boxing’s most iconic families, training his sons, former world champion Gary Russell Jr., and unbeaten pros Gary Antonio Russell and Gary Antuanne Russell. He suffered from serious health problems in recent years.
Best wishes to the Russells. And what a legacy that man has left with his boys. Congrats on a life well lived Gary Russell Sr.!
Very sad to pass at a young age of 63.
You did an amazing job with your son’s!! Major accomplishment in and out of the ring! May God rest your soul brother!!
RIP. Condolences to the family.
THIS MAN TOOK HIS SON ALL THE WAY TO BE A CHAMPION… THE SAD PART IS HE PROBABLY HAD A LOT MORE TO OFFER…. HEART FELT CONDOLENCES TO THE WHOLE FAMILY….