By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 rated super welterweight Tim Tszyu’s promoter George Rose has indicated that undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO champion Jermell Charlo is expected to make a decision in the next few weeks whether to defend against Tszyu or vacate the WBO championship.

“Let’s hope he fancies it,” said Rose. “He has been very open about perceived weaknesses he thinks he saw when Tszyu made his US debut and after his own performance against Castaño he must be full of confidence. If Charlo truly sees no threat in Tszyu, he has an easy call to make – don’t vacate and run away – fight him for all your belts. C’mon Jermell, let’s make the fight!”

The fight could be targeted for September or October, most likely in the USA.