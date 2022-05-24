It’s official. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin will meet in a trilogy clash on September 17, live on DAZN Pay Per View. The venue will be announced soon.

“The Canelo vs. GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing and I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO. I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and it will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”