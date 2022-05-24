It’s official. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin will meet in a trilogy clash on September 17, live on DAZN Pay Per View. The venue will be announced soon.
“The Canelo vs. GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing and I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO. I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and it will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”
– I believe that the biggest fight in boxing would have to be Crawford vs Spence.
We all know as fans that Canelo’s team will promote this event like it’s going to be a dead even war to sell tickets. However, we all know Canelo is on a recovery and re-collection effort from his loss to Bivol so picking on an older GGG with slower reflexes seems like the more predictable path to take for money and a win.
If it can be made!
this fight is way tooo late. canelo waited and waited and waited. and now he will fight a 40 year old ggg at 168lbs, where ggg has no business. canelo will step into the ring so mush bigger and heavier than ggg, hell he was much heavier and bigger than ggg at 160. i do Not find this entertaining, No thanks.
Biggest fight in boxing?
More like Canelo doesn’t want the heat from bigger fights, like Benavidez or a Bivol rematch or a shot at the Beterbiev – Smith winner.
As good as Canelo is, and he’s got a great resume, it seems to me he chooses his opponents cleverly.
Seems he avoids big punchers in their primes and opts for fighters on the decline or those with low KO ratios, sure there’s the odd exception, but generally that seems to be the way he rolls.
A 3rd fight with GGG is a weak choice, Gennedy is 40, seriously on the slide, and not a SMW.
I’m not hater, more of a cynic, he’s a great fighter for sure, but for me he’s too choosey.
This does not look good for GGG because I do not recall him ever trying to fight at 168.
I hope GGG’s corner keeps a close eye on him during the fight because Canelo is highly determined to make sure GGG does not get to round 12.
If Canelo’s output is the same like his fight vs Bivol, GGG might be able to pull this off with a high work rate while avoiding punishment. If GGG decides to bang with Canelo, the outcome won’t be good. I am hoping Canelo gets back to being serious about fights. Seems like his love of golf and other distractions are starting to creep in. Maybe hang a picture of Chavez Jr in the bathroom as a reminder of what can happen if your mind slips.
You know being a big star sometimes can get to your head.
I agree Canelo is the favorite but GGG is a live underdog. He might be a little better off with the added weight. Canelo might not be the same coming back down to 68. Plus GGG will not lack motivation and will not be coming off a long lay-off this time.
Hope he’s alive
This is ridiculous!! Honestly! Nothing to prove against GGG! Golovkin will surely get stopped in this fight. Can’t believe he’s never fought @68, but yet he gets this fight before Benavidez??!!
Hearn embellishes too much trying to hype these boxing matches as if they’re UFC fights. Boxing doesn’t need that type of crappy marketing. This fight sells itself. These two don’t “bitterly dislike each other…blistering KO”. What nonsense. They’re both competitors and champions, respect each other, and both are determined to overcome the crucible this fight represents. Nothing more needs to be said.
Canelo star power is staring to decline mark my words.
Well hopefully this fight can get Canelo’s motivation and confidence back as GGG will be right in front of him all night. On the flip side if Canelo loses his career is over!