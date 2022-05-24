It didn’t take long. BetOnline.ag has already posted odds for the September 17 trilogy clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.
Gennady Golovkin +260 (13/5)
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez -350 (2/7)
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Sure it is now.
But,, Why not wait 2 or 3 more years and fight at 175lbs? Then it can be 10, 11 or 12 to 1 ods.. lol
Only a fool would bet on GGG. It has been made clear that if Canelo oversleeps and misses the fight he will still at a minimum get a draw.
Old Oscar tactic here. Pick on an older GGG when the conditions are right with weight stipulations and tangle a paycheck in front of him. Canelo learned all these tactics from the great himself named Oscar.
What is even more stupid than these odds, as they should be like 50-1, are the people that will buy tickets for the fight or PPV!!
Yep, you are right. I bet they will charge $70-90 US dollars to see the event. Good grief. I am sure all the Firestick users will be snickering on the side when it’s free to them.
Happy for GGG to get another pay day. If GGG does win, maybe he will be the one to fight Benavidez.
He rather retires than doing that
GGG won’t win, he can’t win. He’ll have to utterly dominate Canyellow for 12 rounds to maybe get the win.
We all saw the scorecards in his last fight, waaaay too close in a fight Bivol clearly controlled.
Doubt he wins
Bet Canyellow ran to his phone to call his promoter after watching the GGG-Murata fight, he saw a clearly diminished GGG struggle and hurt by Murata on several occasions.
It’s exactly what he was waiting for.
Can’t wait to see him KTFO against Bivol in their second fight.
GGG might be 40 but he is not an ‘old’ fighter. Yes, he has had tough fights but he has never taken a beating in the ring. I thought he looked good against Murata yet many thought he didn’t. I also think 168 is a good move for him. Canelo is naturally the favourite but GGG is a proud man and he will not be beaten without a massive struggle.