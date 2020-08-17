WBC featherweight champion Garry Russell Jr. has called out WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in a video posted on Instagram. “I will f**k Terence Crawford up!” proclaimed Russell. “As a matter of fact, just to let you know how serious I am, I was on the phone with Al (Haymon) a couple of days ago and we’re in negotiations right now to the fans who don’t know. We definitely reached out to Bud and we’re just waiting back for a response. This sh*t is going down on my end baby!

As for Vasyl Lomachenko, who handed Russell his only loss, Russell stated, “Everybody’s talking about Lomachenko. Lomachenko’s punk ass don’t wanna see me!”