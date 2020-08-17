WBC featherweight champion Garry Russell Jr. has called out WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in a video posted on Instagram. “I will f**k Terence Crawford up!” proclaimed Russell. “As a matter of fact, just to let you know how serious I am, I was on the phone with Al (Haymon) a couple of days ago and we’re in negotiations right now to the fans who don’t know. We definitely reached out to Bud and we’re just waiting back for a response. This sh*t is going down on my end baby!
As for Vasyl Lomachenko, who handed Russell his only loss, Russell stated, “Everybody’s talking about Lomachenko. Lomachenko’s punk ass don’t wanna see me!”
kinda hard to believe , russell will get knocked out, so I really want to see if this fight happens, I dont think he knows what hes getting himself into
He talks a lot of $h!t for somebody who fights once a year.
C’mon Gary you KNOW you lookin to cash out here, Loma will play with you an Bud will punish you till he decides to KYTFO. Perhaps if you became more active people would remember who TF you are, as it stands it’s only hardcore fans.