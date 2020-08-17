At the closing of the 58th convention of the World Boxing Council, President Mauricio Sulaiman announced that as part of gender equality, the same belts will be awarded to champions of all genders. The first belt went to Jessica McCaskill, who defeated Cecilia Braekhus of Norway by unanimous decision in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“It is the first belt given to a champion who does not have the inscription of ‘Woman.'” said Sulaiman. “The women asked for this equality, and now each of our champions will receive the same belt. The belt for them was smaller, with the design of a flower, details in pink, but now the belt will be exactly the same for all champions.”