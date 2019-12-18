By Miguel Maravilla
Former world champions Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles to officially announce their fight taking place February 29 in Dallas, Texas live on DAZN.
Mikey Garcia: “I’m really excited to get back in the ring. A fight with Jessie allows me to bring out the best out of me. It’s not an easy fight, I don’t take easy fights. I want to have a challenge and someone who can push me. Jessie is a true champion and has fought some of the best. It’s a good challenge for me coming back. This is the beginning of this next stage.”
Jessie Vargas: “It’s just faith. Here we are come February 29th it will be an action-packed fight. I’m excited. Garcia is a talented fighter that gives his all. You will see an action-packed fight. Can’t wait. Garcia is a tough fighter. I hope you all enjoy the fight.”
Much easier opponent for Garcia , at 147lb’s. But is still too heavy
Much easier opponent for Garcia , at 147lb’s. But its still too heavy
Too big for Mikey! Vargas isnt a big puncher but he will beat Mikey down. Why wont Mikey fight Loma at a more reasonable weight!?
I think he just wants to build his own legacy. I don’t get it either because it would be way less punishment and more glory if he were to lose or win. But I think he really wants to win titles at 147. Even Paq-man is too big for him and he’s the smallest framed of most these bigger guys.
Your crazy Mikey but good luck to you.