December 18, 2019
Garcia-Vargas kickoff press conference

By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champions Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles to officially announce their fight taking place February 29 in Dallas, Texas live on DAZN.

Photo: Matchroom Boxing

Mikey Garcia: “I’m really excited to get back in the ring. A fight with Jessie allows me to bring out the best out of me. It’s not an easy fight, I don’t take easy fights. I want to have a challenge and someone who can push me. Jessie is a true champion and has fought some of the best. It’s a good challenge for me coming back. This is the beginning of this next stage.”

Jessie Vargas: “It’s just faith. Here we are come February 29th it will be an action-packed fight. I’m excited. Garcia is a talented fighter that gives his all. You will see an action-packed fight. Can’t wait. Garcia is a tough fighter. I hope you all enjoy the fight.”

