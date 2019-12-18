Unbeaten super featherweight Jaime Villegas (10-0, 8 KOs) scored a nine round unanimous decision over Jeremy Triana (11-4-2, 10 KOs) in an action-packed bout to win the WBA Fedebol title on Wednesday night at Centro Comercial Gran Boulevard in Barranquilla, Colombia. Good exchanges throughout the bout with Villegas’ power making the difference. Scores were 88-82, 89-81, 89-91. Villegas dropped Triana in round six.

In a clash of unbeaten light flyweights, Rodrigo Ramirez (13-0-1, 8 KOs) scored a hard-fought eight round unanimous decision over Jefferson Blanco (4-1, 3 KOs). Blanco was very aggressive, bullying Ramirez at times with wild combinations. However, for the most part Ramirez successfully dealt with the pressure, especially after Blanco was hampered by a cut over his left eye. Scores were 78-72, 77—74, 77-74. Blanco was deducted a point for a low blow at the end of round two.

Super lightweight Alejandro Munera (5-2-4, 5 KOs) scored a third round KO over Jaider Esquivia (2-4-1, 1 KO). Munera dropped Esquivia three times in round three. Time was 2:35.

Unbeaten super featherweight Manuel Rangel (5-0, 0 KOs) won a six round decision over Robinson Florez (3-3, 2 KOs). It was announced as a split decision with scores of 58-55, 57-56, 58-55, no mention of which fighter had which scores. Rangel was deducted a point in round three for hitting on the break.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Dervis Colina (13-0, 11 KOs) scored a second round KO over veteran Fidel Monterrosa (39-21-1, 31 KOs). Colina dropped Monterrosa in round two, then put him down again just before the bell to end it. Time was 2:58. Monterrosa challenged Humberto Sosa for the WBC lightweight title back in 2010.

Middleweight Alexi Rivera (9-1, 5 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Jose Elias Pacheco (4-2-3, 4 KOs). Rivera dropped Pacheco at the end of round four, then put him on the canvas again in round five to end it. Time was 1:25.

Unbeaten super flyweight Pedro Alarcon (3-0-1, 2 KOs) and Jose Cogollo (2-1-1, 1 KO) battled to a four round majority draw. Scores were 38-38, 39-37, 38-38.

Female super flyweight Olga Julio (31-18-2, 22 KOs) won a hotly contested six round unanimous decision over Kimberlin Reina (3-4, 1 KO). Scores were 60-54 across the board.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) created “Underground Boxing” for the systematic development and advancement of boxing with the intention of providing a new experience for the public.

WBA Concept: “The fighters will be chosen the same day of the fight. This will remind us of the times when this sport began and which we have been regulating for almost 100 years. The public will live a unique experience while feeling that they are traveling back in time and we will give you the opportunity to meet great fighters who begin their career and who dream of being world champions.”