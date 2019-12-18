Unbeaten heavyweight Daniel Dubois and his opponent at London’s Copper Box Arena, Kyotaro Fujimoto, went face-to-face for the first time at the BT studios in Stratford ahead of their ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ show on Saturday night, live on ESPN+ with the WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight titles at stake.

Daniel Dubois: I have not looked at him closely because I leave that to my coach and I just keep hard at work in the gym with sparring…this one will be another devastating finish and a good performance.

Kyotaro Fujimoto: I just want to express how happy I am to have such a big chance with belts on the line. It doesn’t come around very often so, when I win, I will be even happier on Saturday.