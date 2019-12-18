Four-division world champion Mikey Garcia is staying at welterweight. Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) takes on former two-division champ Jessie Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday, February 29 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Garcia makes his debut on DAZN with new promoter Eddie Hearn.

Mikey Garcia: “I’m very happy to announce my next fight against Jessie on February 29 in Texas, live on DAZN. I believe our styles are going to make for a great battle and the fans are going to be in for a real treat. Tune in and don’t miss it.”

Jessie Vargas: “It’s a big fight for fight fans, it’s one people have wanted for a long time now. We are giving them what they want to see, it’s going to be a great showdown. He’s a warrior and so am I, we both always go for the win and do anything possible to get it. I really believe in myself and my abilities, it’s one of the fights that will generate a lot of attention and it’s the perfect time to shine and show that I am here to stay – I need to show that I am going to be a world champion again and this is the perfect fight to show that.”