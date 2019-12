Maestre and Chaves are ready in Barranquilla

Gabriel Maestre 149.6 vs. Diego Gabriel Chaves 149.8

(WBA Fedebol super welterweight championship) Jeovanis Barraza 148 vs. Fernando Silva 147.8

Jose Sanmartin 122.9 vs. Maikol Beaumont 122.8

Yoel Finol 119.6 vs. Carmelo Marmo 121.9 Venue: Coliseo Sugar Baby Rojas, Barranquilla, Colombia

Promoter: Cuadrilatero

