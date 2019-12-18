By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) turned the tables on WBO #4, WBA #7, IBF #13 middleweight Michael Zerafa (27-4, 16 KOs) over ten action rounds to win a majority decision in their rematch on Wednesday night at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Brisbane Australia.

Horn came out aggressively in round one, but suffered a cut over his left eye. Horn continued to dictate the pace as he kept up a consistent attack that had Zerafa on the back move. As the fight progressed, both fighters landed big shots. Zerafa was cut over the right eye in round five.

Zerafa rocked Horn badly in round nine and looked about to finish him, but the bout was halted by referee John Cauchi to allow the ring doctor to examine Horn’s cut. When action resumed, Zerafa continued his assault and then out of nowhere Horn connected with a huge right hand that dropped Zerafa! Zerafa beat the count but another Horn right came in that knocked him down again. In the end, scores were 98-90, 97-92 and 94-94. The WBA Oceania and WBO Oriental title were on the line.

Zerafa stopped Horn in nine rounds in their first bout.

Unbeaten super featherweight Liam Wilson (5-0, 3 KOs) scored a bloody ten round unanimous decision over Mauro Perouene (11-3-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant IBF Youth title. Wilson dropped Perouene in round one, then get dropped himself after the bell! The bout ended up going the full ten with Wilson winning 100-89, 99-90, 100-89.

Super middleweight Tej Pratap Singh (16-4-3, 8 KOs) won an eight round majority decision over former IBO titlist Renold Quinlan (12-7, 8 KOs). Scores were 77-75, 78-74, 76-76. Quinlan lost his fifth straight fight.

Unbeaten welterweight Andrew Hunt (6-0-1, 3 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Czar Amonsot (25-4-3, 22 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 80-72.