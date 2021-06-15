By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (4-0, 3 KOs) has weighed in at 234.5 pounds for his bout against Rugby League legend Paul Gallen (11-0-1, 6 KOs) who was 219.25 pounds for Wednesday at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, New South Wales televised on Foxtel Main Event on Pay Per View.

Paul Gallen: I know what he’s thinking. He will think about me before he goes to bed. I’m in his head and I’ll be in his face tomorrow night.

Justis Huni: He’s right, I’ve been thinking about him, but that’s just me thinking about him laying on the canvas, flat and face-down. I’ll put on a show. He’s going to be putting on that pressure but he’s never fought anyone like me.”