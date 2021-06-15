Chavez tripleheader grand arrivals Julio Cesar Chavez, Anderson “The Spider” Silva, Ramon Alvarez, Omar Chavez, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.and Hector Camacho Jr. all made their grand arrival at the Hotel Riu in Guadalajara,Mexico on Monday. Afterwards, the group visited the Jalisco Stadium where they will be fighting live on PPV Saturday, June 19th in an event titled “Tribute to the Kings.” Cuban Boxing

