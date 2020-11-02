By Gabriel F. Cordero

Looks like WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0, 21 KOs) will defend his world title against Agit Kabayel (20-0, 13 KOs) in London on December 5. Promoter Frank Warren says a contract has been sent to Kabayel and he has one day to sign it.

Fury was originally going to face Deontay Wilder for the third time.

On Saturday, Wilder tweeted, “In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh!”