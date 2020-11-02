By Gabriel F. Cordero
Looks like WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (30-0, 21 KOs) will defend his world title against Agit Kabayel (20-0, 13 KOs) in London on December 5. Promoter Frank Warren says a contract has been sent to Kabayel and he has one day to sign it.
Fury was originally going to face Deontay Wilder for the third time.
On Saturday, Wilder tweeted, “In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh!”
Walk in the park for Fury.No mather whom he fights.Wilder or Kabayel.
I hope Wilder stops embarassing himself. This is pathetic.
I was under the impression that Wilder’s people were stalling the trilogy fight, therefore Tyson Fury said forget it and now will be fighting this guy on December 5th. Can’t underestimate Agit because no one gave Otto Wallin a chance. No matter what, I’m sure we all want to see either AJ/Wilder 3 ASAP and or just go right after AJ if he wins his match a week later…
Good point. I’m really fascinated how everyone seems to have anointed Fury as this unbeatable ATG while he really only has 3 or 4 notable wins on his resume, and most who hold him so highly constantly criticize Wilder as protected and over-rated. Besides Wilder he also beat Wlad who was a few months shy of 40 and a couple of wins over Chisora. You might also include Cunningham, but since Fury was getting his ass kicked until he switched to MMA mode, I’m sure Fury would rather forget that one.
Fury is clearly the #1 HW, but he really needs to step up the competition before anyone says he’s unbeatable. He certainly has looked vulnerable a number of times in his career and with such a thin resume, there are quite a few different styles he hasn’t seen yet.
A better matchup would have been a rematch with Wallin.
Fury got some explaining to do. We finally heard it out the horse’s mouth. If a man thinks you cheated him you need to respond with a concrete explanation of why your gloves look different from any other gloves in the history of the sport.
Not “this is absurd and they are sore losers” or “the commission checks the gloves so it was fair”. Wilder resurrected Fury’s career just to get cheated and denied an opportunity to get his title back.
Cant support a man that accused of cheating and not respond to his accuser. Fury has a long history of cheating and always received “the protection”. The Fury camp stinks!!!
Wilder is really showing his a*s, and he really needs to get his head together and his team together before dealing with Fury because I do not want to hear anymore lame excuses from Wilder – yuck!!
If a trilogy occurs, Fury will win IF he avoids drama outside the ring.
Who is he? Nobody is the trade knows him? What an absolute farce. Fury has “sparred” with him and knows exactly what he will do. He should fight Charles Martin.
No one knew who Otto was either.