Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has made some startling accusations against current champion Tyson Fury. The Bronze Bomber alleged that Fury’s gloves were loaded, and despite that, it still took a “crab in a bucket referee and a disloyal trainer” to stop him.
_
The best thing for him would to getback in the ring and beat good fighters. He could start with Wallin.
That only thing that was “loaded” is Deontay Wilder’s BS accusations, because he can’t accept the fact that Tyson Fury schooled him in the first fight and completely destroyed him in the second. Be a man Deontay and accept the defeat like a man and not a sore loser…
Yes, you make a valid point. Wilder, for the first time, was purely tested, defeated, and taken clear out of his game plan. His ego has been damaged and his emotional recovery is a bad struggle for him. Wilder needs to get focused, get serious, and put in the effort to come back. Simply getting on social media and whining over other people’s issues that caused his defeat does nothing for his fight career, but spin it downward. So sad some folks struggle like this over a loss. I think losing sometimes is a good thing as it makes a person re-focus on how to improve oneself and not get in a slump. Have a good day!
Sorry dude,but you’re losing the plot.
Just concentrate on being the best fighter you can be and stop all these ridiculous accusations… It’s making you look bad.
Mark Breland a disloyal trainer??
He’s the only one who knew anything about boxing in your corner and did you a favour by doing what any good trainer would do and protected his fighter.
You’re being disloyal to him!
Wilder’s allegations about Fury remain unsubstantiated. Wilder should think fast, speak slowly and accept his loss like a mature, honorable Alabama man.
Wilder, please stop bringing shame to the proud State of Alabama.
Now I wish Breland wouldn’t have thrown in the towel, maybe it would have shut him up if they stretchered him out of there. Used to like Wilder, can’t say I do anymore. Bet I’m not the only one.
I used to be a Deontay Wilder fan, but not so much anymore. Tyson Fury came into that fight with God in his heart, and he won with heart and determination. Perhaps Deontay could use some “inner” help himself.
I dont support Wilder putting blame on the ref and Mark Breland. Their faults were not noticing Tyson glove flopping around like a wet rag. Other than that, he’s simply stating what we all can see on tape.
Not sure what’s wrong with you guys saying he’s embarrassing himself. You, keyboard warriors, complain about sick pay and the few hours on your check not looking right.
A doctor told Wilder he got scratched badly in his ear and has a dent in his head from getting hit with a hard metal object. Give the man his rematch, and a fair fight, if you think Fury is so much better!!!
Wasn’t his 1st excuse he carried to much weight from the armor he was carrying into the ring? Than it was Brelands fault he never learned to box. And now his 3rd LAME AZZ excuse about loaded gloves that Tyson used. Man an EXCUSE a minute for this VERY LIMITED tear machine. Send him a box of tissues before he cries a river.
I would not mind seeing a re-match just to see if Wilder can improve his game plan and re-focus. Hey, why not! It’s boxing and it’s entertainment!
Wilder, could you please change your war name “BRONZE BOMBER” for another more appropriated, I suggest “BS’s BOMBER “
Wow!! That glove of Fury’s DID look odd bent that way in the video. I have never seen that shit in boxing before. And the behind the head shot that knocked wilder down was illegal! Yes, Fury boxed better. But Wilder is known for coming back, and his chance was taken by illegal shots behind his head that rocked his equilibrium that the ref ignored. And yes, that glove looked very suspicious! 3rd fight needs to happen. He deserves his chance.
I’ve been a boxing fan for about 50 years now and the flopping glove is clearly odd. Does anyone have a reasonable explanation for this? Most of the other things he’s bringing up, like the scratched ear and the supposed “dent” in his head don’t really seem like anything, but a boxing glove flopping around like that almost seems impossible. Even if you slap with an open glove when you throw a hook it doesn’t seem possible unless your completely limp wristed.
And I thought I was the only one that noticed that the initial KD was from shot on the back of the head. Fury lands a lot of punches to the back of the head. I don’t think they’re intentional, he just throws so many looping punches that some are bound to land on the back of his opponents head which a LOT more dangerous than a low blow,
I still think the best thing Wilder can do is start fighting again, especially against some challenging opponents.
I have to say that while I was never a fan of Wilder’s I did gain a measure of newfound respect for him as a person with the way that he handled himself in the ring immediately after the fight. He was saying things like, “I make no excuses”, “the best man won”, “THE BEST MUST FIGHT THE BEST”, “everyone takes a loss and the greats come back”, “I wanted to go out on my shield” and even said “I hope everyone gets home safely”. But ever since he’s left that ring, he’s done absolutely nothing but make excuses to the point where now, going on 9 months later, he’s STILL making excuses and new ones.
First it was Breland, then the unforgettable costume (that he chose to wear) which killed his legs, now we’re at loaded gloves and the referee. That’s a very long way from “I make no excuses”. I hope I’m wrong but something tells me that Wilder will wake up one day, a very old man, and losing this fight will still bother him, regardless of what he does with the rest of his career.
Wilder lost his sense completely.Months ago Fury and AJ announced their fight next year.No words from Wilder.Fury called him to sign the contract for 3rd fight.Again no word from Wilder.Now after all deadline have passed and Fury moved on Wilder is comming out of the hole.With all ridicules excuses and accusations.
Moreover,everybody is enemy now.Coach Breland,referee,Fury and his team even Floyd Mayweather is enemy.Wilder is showing signs of mental breakdown.He needs medical attention.
I just looked up the word “delusional” in the dictionary. Guess whose picture appeared beside the entry?
Use to have respect for you but now I want you to just stfu. You lost – deal with it like a man.
LOOK IT WILDER YOUR TRAINER WAS THERE WHEN THEY WRAPPED FURY’S HANDS OR HE IS SUPPOSED TO BE… SO THAT LOADED GLOVES IS JUST AN EXCUSE… ADMIT IT LIKE A MAN AND MOVE ON… YOU GOT BEAT SIMPLE AS THAT… NO DISGRACE IN GETTING BEAT BY THE BETTER MAN AND YOU LOST THE FIRST FIGHT TOO… WHAT PERSON LET’S THE MANDATORY EXPIRE??? YOUR THE FAULT HERE AND NOBODY ELSE… SOUR GRAPES STOP IT… IT DON’T LOOK GOOD ON YOU!!!! AND THIS IS CHIPPERRRRRRRRRRR
Say thanks to mark Breland He save you Life.You look have punch syndrome already,
Hey Wilder remember that Fury took your best in the first bout including a brutal knockdown. He got handed a draw in that fight and came back and knocked your dick in the dirt in the rematch. I don’t know why people keep saying Fury hit him behind the head when, that’s Wilder‘s money punch that he always gets away with. First legs were tired from preflight costume now he says loaded gloves? What’s next hemorrhoids LOL .. Be a man DW ask for rematch and prove everyone wrong.
Naseem Hamed, Rhonda Rousey and now wilder are three big name fighter who came to mind as people of shallow quality. All three couldn’t have been more on top of the world when they were winning but when they lost ! Oh how the world was against them and they couldn’t go on! Hey suckers look at the greatest Ali, he got beat and came back taking on anyone he could to prove he was still the greatest. Try to follow along..
The way I see it is that Wilder didn’t want the rematch and the team then took the flak for letting the contract expire.
We hear nothing from him since the defeat and nothing from him when Fury started talking about fighting this year regardless of whether it’s Wilder or not. Surely that is the time to say about having an agreement?
And why take so long to come out with this?
I’m thinking Wilder wants to get in the way of Fury/AJ out of spite and not because he actually wants the Fury rematch.
I still don’t understand why Tyson Fury knocked the camera out in his locker room before he walked out! Was he and his team hiding something??? Maybe explains those flopping gloves. Something was off for sure. I’m on Wilders side on this one.
His ear was bleeding because he was getting punched in and around the face repeatedly. He’s a joke.
To thiss day you still can’t accept that ass whoopin like a man. Damn
He’d be better off if it was “Deontay Wilder Reads”
Deontay, I’m a fan of yours. I spotted your talent and predicted your success long before the pundits did. Listen to me. You lost the Fury fight. Be graceful, stay proud and come back stronger. Making excuses is not becoming of a champion. The only people who can say they have never failed are those who have never tried. You try hard every day, so expect a disappointment or failure at some point. It doesn’t make you any less of a champion. It is the fire you go through, that like iron, makes you stronger.
Finally, your trainer did the right thing. You will embrace that knowledge with age and wisdom. For now, take it on faith, respect him and work with him.
Much more is to come.
There’s a disturbing theme here…Wilder’s loss is everybody else’s fault! The deck was stacked against him – loaded gloves, corrupt referee, disloyal trainer – and still (STILL TO THIS DAY!), in Deontay’s sick mind, at least, he barely lost! All credibility is gone, but the conspiracy theory will live on, and on, and on, with Deontay Wilder and his nut hugging, yes-men crew members and equally delusional fans.