“I’m going to be the face of boxing,” says undefeated WBC lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), who returns to the ring on Saturday against former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs). The bout takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida and air on DAZN.

“I want to prove a point in this bout that a lot of people are not mentioning my name amongst the best in the world, and I am looking to change that by putting forth a performance against Gamboa that no one has ever seen before,” stated Haney.

“I respect Gamboa as a fighter, but in the ring, I will have no respect for him at all. In the ring he is my enemy.

“Tank Davis, Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia are all great potential opponents for me. I’d rather fight [them] sooner than later but they have to feel the same way about me. I have a goal to be the first billionaire boxer, and to do that I have to put forth billion-dollar performances. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on November 7th in Miami.”