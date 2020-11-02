“I’m going to be the face of boxing,” says undefeated WBC lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), who returns to the ring on Saturday against former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-3, 18 KOs). The bout takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida and air on DAZN.
“I want to prove a point in this bout that a lot of people are not mentioning my name amongst the best in the world, and I am looking to change that by putting forth a performance against Gamboa that no one has ever seen before,” stated Haney.
“I respect Gamboa as a fighter, but in the ring, I will have no respect for him at all. In the ring he is my enemy.
“Tank Davis, Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia are all great potential opponents for me. I’d rather fight [them] sooner than later but they have to feel the same way about me. I have a goal to be the first billionaire boxer, and to do that I have to put forth billion-dollar performances. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on November 7th in Miami.”
Tank, Teofimo, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are gonna make great fights between these 4. Loma is still in the mix if he goes down but I see some pretty exciting fights right here…
Arturo: add loma and 1 other and lets have a yournament like the old super six tourney. I wld be glued to the tv for that!!
Kamboso
Well said my friend. I see some good matchups later down the road when all the right ingredients fall into the perfect recipe for supremacy.
Well then he’s fighting the wrong guy. Like beating up your smaller, worn out uncle. Fighting for respect. What a joke.
This guy is fighting a once decent fighter, he is about 5 years or so past those days.Haney is another guy that fights once every couple of years and thinks that he is someone that people remember.
And here we go again, another fighter calling out the best and fighting smaller or washed up foes instead. Haney should fight Davis for the right to challenge the real champ.
Paper champion that’s beating up Cab drivers. By far the weakest high rank fighter in his class.