We’ve known about it for awhile, but now it’s official that Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) will take on Krzysztof Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) for the vacant WBO cruiserweight world title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev at The O2 in London on December 12, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories including Poland.