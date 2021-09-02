Fury-Hammer para el 16 de octubre en Inglaterra Boxxer anunció que los pesos pesados ​​Hughie Fury (25-3, 14 KOs) y Christian Hammer (26-7, 16 KOs) se enfrentarán el 16 de octubre en el Utilita Arena en Newcastle, Inglaterra. También en esa cartelera estará el peso welter Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KOs) contra TBA, y la campeona de peso mediano de la OMB Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) contra Lolita “The Black Diamond” Muzeya (16-0, 8 KO’s). También se anunció que Boxxer tiene un acuerdo con Salita Promotions para llevar a Claressa Shields al Reino Unido a finales de año. Higgins: Parker pelearía con Joyce o Chisora Ioka vence por DU a Rodríguez y retiene el titulo de las 115 libras de la OMB en Japón

