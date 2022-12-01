While WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is taking heat for fighting Derek Chisora again after previously beating him twice, but the Gypsy King says there are a lack of other name fighters for him to face.
“I hear all these critics talking bullshit. They basically never took a punch in their life,” said Fury. “‘Why are you fighting Derek Chisora because you’ve beaten him twice already?’ The thing is there’s a lack of names in the division. There’s plenty of depth in the division, there are a thousand heavyweights in the world, but there’s a lack of household names. I could have fought somebody 34-0 from some foreign country, and everyone would be like ‘who the f**k is this guy?’ But mention Derek Chisora, they know who Derek is. For good, bad, or indifferent reasons, controversial, whatever, they all know who he is and know we’re gonna put on a good show. And there we are, we sold out 50,000 tickets.”
Fury also stated that he’s not looking past Chisora. “In a two-horse race, never underestimate anybody because anything can go wrong. And as we’ve seen many times in the past when champions overlook their opponents, thinking about other big names and other big fights, and the opponent training away nice and steadily under no pressure goes in there and knocks the motherf**ker out. We’ve seen it time and time again.
“But for me, that will never happen because I train very hard and I respect every opponent I’ve ever faced. I give 110% every time I’m in the gym. I put in nine weeks of training for this fight. “‘Ve never had sex for six weeks. I want to come in there like a romping rabbit and I just want to put on a good show. Derek’s gonna come in there to knock me out and I’m gonna try and knock him out, so there we are, it’s gonna be on like Donkey Kong.”
I don’t blame Fury for staying busy and getting himself paid. He’s earned some goodwill by fighting big fights, but this isn’t one of those. As long as he moves forward fighting a top guy soon, you can allow for a fight like this. I know he tried getting Usyk and Joshua and couldn’t make it happen. He needs someone like that next, and if not, someone like Joyce or Dubois.
Chisora is a disappointing choice, but fans have short memories. The greatest, Muhammad Ali, had Brian London, Jean-Pierre Coopman, Richard Dunn and Alfredo Evangelista.
Its not about having short memories, its about making improvements.
And your talking about 50 years ago, thats not a short memory.
Did Ali fight those guys three times after beating them twice?
He doesn’t really offer any valid justification-Why am I fighting Dereck Chisora a third time?…Because I can! For the sake of shock value and making things interesting, I would love to say Chisora KO Fury.
*see
Many great champions have taken on inferior opposition….nothing new and nothing wrong with that. In between fights like this still give people the chance to see a championship fight and often at a more affordable price. It keeps his name in the news and keeps people talking about the big fights on the horizon. The problem here is that we have seen this twice before. Ali fought some guys twice as did Joe Frazier…but 3 times…when the first two were one sided….that is the issue. Chisora could fight Joshua, Joyce, Dubois…and it would be intriguing because he has not fought them before. That said….it is free for me to watch and I will! Why not? At least it is not a PPV rip off. Plus anything can happen…especially with heavyweights. I believe Walcott lost to Charles twice before beating him so it can happen.(although they were more evenly matched)
This is clearly just a stay busy fight for Fury, people are (surprise) over reacting about this.
Moving forward , Fury-Usyk is the only fight for Fury thats interesting to most people.
Chisora is early-round wild enough to cause the damage so call inferior opponents like Pajkic and Cunningham caused let alone what Wilder reigned down. If Fury gets drawn or forced into a fire-fight this could get interesting real fast.
Fury and Chisora are really good friends. Fury is doing this as a favor to Chisora to get him one more decent payday before Chisora rides off into the sunset. That’s the main reason for this fight.
he does not want to fight any non household names because the last time he did he should have lost (Wallin) ,I can hardly wait till Usyk beats his ass.
He’s right tho, It’s not like Fury destroyed him easily.