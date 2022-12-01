While WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is taking heat for fighting Derek Chisora again after previously beating him twice, but the Gypsy King says there are a lack of other name fighters for him to face.

“I hear all these critics talking bullshit. They basically never took a punch in their life,” said Fury. “‘Why are you fighting Derek Chisora because you’ve beaten him twice already?’ The thing is there’s a lack of names in the division. There’s plenty of depth in the division, there are a thousand heavyweights in the world, but there’s a lack of household names. I could have fought somebody 34-0 from some foreign country, and everyone would be like ‘who the f**k is this guy?’ But mention Derek Chisora, they know who Derek is. For good, bad, or indifferent reasons, controversial, whatever, they all know who he is and know we’re gonna put on a good show. And there we are, we sold out 50,000 tickets.”

Fury also stated that he’s not looking past Chisora. “In a two-horse race, never underestimate anybody because anything can go wrong. And as we’ve seen many times in the past when champions overlook their opponents, thinking about other big names and other big fights, and the opponent training away nice and steadily under no pressure goes in there and knocks the motherf**ker out. We’ve seen it time and time again.

“But for me, that will never happen because I train very hard and I respect every opponent I’ve ever faced. I give 110% every time I’m in the gym. I put in nine weeks of training for this fight. “‘Ve never had sex for six weeks. I want to come in there like a romping rabbit and I just want to put on a good show. Derek’s gonna come in there to knock me out and I’m gonna try and knock him out, so there we are, it’s gonna be on like Donkey Kong.”