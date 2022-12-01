The WBC has commented on admissions by retired referee Carlos Padilla in a recent interview that he intentionally made several calls to help his countryman Manny Pacquiao win a 2000 fight against Australian Nedal Hussein. Padilla stated that 1) he intentionally prolonged a ten-round after Pacquiao was knocked down and 2) ruled that a cut to Hussein was caused by a punch when it was actually caused by a headbutt.

WBC Statement: The World Boxing Council has established a special panel to review the situation about Legendary Referee Carlos Padilla with regards to some comments during an interview published by The WBC a few days ago.

We have received a sensitive letter from Mr. Padilla´s daughter Suzy which is found in this release as she has addressed it to the boxing Community of the world. The letter is self-explanatory and I, as President of The WBC, as well as a human being who has known Mr. Padilla since I was 10 years old, I can certainly empathize with Suzy and the contents of her letter to the boxing Community.

I will personally follow the process in the meantime, The WBC will not make any further public comments.

Sincere regards

Mauricio Sulaiman

November 29, 2022

To the boxing community of the world:

My father is an 88-year-old man who is just that – old and aging!

Despite the fact that he has been living in the United States for decades, English remains his 2nd language. Communications can be misconstrued and well-intentioned words can be misinterpreted. The present situation is one such glaring example of what might have actually been said, (no pun intended), and what may have been taken out of context.

My father is a decent and honorable man. He dedicated his life to boxing and boxers and cared for them and their well-being, regardless of nationality or circumstance. He refereed numerous historic fights with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Hagler, Leonard, Hearns, and many more fighters for the entirety of his career. He has since retired and has been out of the spotlight for as long as I can remember. Oh, but he loves to talk and entertain because like any other human, he still yearns to feel relevant.

I invite everyone to ask about Carlos Padilla among his peers: promoters, fighters, referees or anyone from his era and hopefully, you will learn about my father’s true character.

He does not need controversies at this very late stage in his life. I know I may sound biased, being the eldest child of six, but I believe that through his legacy, he has proven his worth and we, his family, would appreciate it if people respected his contributions to the boxing community he so loved, by giving him some well-deserved consideration.

Thank you!

Suzy Padilla Tuano

