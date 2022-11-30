November 30, 2022
Boxing News

Exclusive Interview: Terence “Bud” Crawford

Fightnews.com® caught up with pound-for-pound king Terence “Bud” Crawford as he prepares for his upcoming fight against world title contender David Avanesyan on Sat, Dec.10 back in his hometown of Omaha, NE and shown live on BLK Prime. Crawford shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight, Regis Prograis check bouncing and MMA legend Cris Cyborg as the co-main. He talked about his relationship with Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis as well as addressed the recent IG rant from Jermell Charlo and much more in this exclusive interview.

_

Estrada: We're going to find out who is the best

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>