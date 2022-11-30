Fightnews.com® caught up with pound-for-pound king Terence “Bud” Crawford as he prepares for his upcoming fight against world title contender David Avanesyan on Sat, Dec.10 back in his hometown of Omaha, NE and shown live on BLK Prime. Crawford shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight, Regis Prograis check bouncing and MMA legend Cris Cyborg as the co-main. He talked about his relationship with Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis as well as addressed the recent IG rant from Jermell Charlo and much more in this exclusive interview.

