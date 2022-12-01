Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum says a unification fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is up next provided that Fury gets past Derek Chisora on Saturday night in London.

“I don’t see any reason why the Uysk fight with Tyson Fury can’t be made speedily without much trouble,” said Arum today. “I know the Usyk people very well. His manager, Egis Klimas, is a really good friend of mine. He manages Lomachenko and Janibek. I’ve dealt with him a whole lot over the years. I know Oleksandr Usyk. I know he wants the fight. I talked with Tyson a little while ago, and he wants the fight. That fight will happen next unless Mr. Chisora lands his punch. Don’t discount Chisora. He is a hell of a fighter. He has a tremendous punch. I remember when he fought Usyk. He gave Uysk life or death. That fight could have gone either way. You can’t, in this business, count your chickens before they hatch.”