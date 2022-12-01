WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury faced off with Derek Chisora at the final press conference for their clash Saturday night at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of an expected sold-out crowd of roughly 70,000. ESPN+ will stream the fight is the U.S.

Tyson Fury: “I’m doing what I love to do. I’m getting paid to do what I love. I take my career very seriously. I’m looking forward to it. I cannot wait to get out there, put on a show and entertain. Come Saturday night, there’s no friendship. There are no friends in business, and this is a business transaction. So, we’re going to go in there, punch the f**k out of each other, and then afterward we can have a nice little sandwich, a nice cup of tea, whatever he wants. Not a problem. But while we’re in there, we’re in fight mode. We’re going to put on a great show.”

Derek Chisora: “I can’t sit here and try to be more aggressive to Tyson and try to say so many bad words because the man I’m looking at right now is giving me an opportunity when nobody wanted to give me an opportunity. He called me up and he said to me, ‘I want to fight you. I want to give you a big payday.’ And I said, ‘Yes. Let’s make it happen.’ For me to sit here and try to talk shit and say so many bad things about a man who is actually giving me food on the table for my kids, I cannot.”