By Rocky Morales at ringside

In a twelve round WBC super welterweight eliminator, 23-year-old, 6’5” Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora (18-0-1, 12KO) was the unanimous decision winner over previously undefeated Sergio Garcia (33-1, 14KO). It was Garcia’s first time fighting in the USA and he entered as the WBC #2 contender while Fundora entered as the WBC #4 contender.

From the onset, Garcia seemed completely befuddled by the height of Fundora and Fundora was able to use his tremendous 6” height advantage and reach advantage over Garcia. Fundora was not only boxing well from the outside but also during infighting and would frequently land uppercuts.

By the middle rounds, Garcia was able to make it more of a brawl but Fundora, more often than not, was winning the exchanges.

By rounds nine and ten, action really slowed and this seemed to favor Garcia who seemed to be closing the gap on the scorecards. In the final round, Fundora seemed to find a second wind and finished the fight with a flurry to edge out his very determined Spanish challenger.

Judges scored it 118-110, 117-111 and 115-113 and it seemed closer than the first two scorecards. With the victory, Fundora becomes the WBC mandatory challenger to Jermell Charlo.