By Rocky Morales at ringside

In a hotly contested and action-packed WBC middleweight eliminator, Carlos Adames (21-1, 16KO) won a majority decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10KO) on Sunday night on the Davis-Cruz undercard at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adames entered as the WBC #9 contender at 154 pounds while Derevyanchenko entered as the WBC #2 contender at 160 pounds.

Despite the majority decision, it was Adames who controlled the action and who made the 37-year-old Derevyanchenko suddenly look old. Adames was simply too fast and was landing the more impressive punches with Derevyanchenko often in hopeless pursuit. Derevyanchenko had his moments but Adames always rebounded nicely to regain control of the bout with his long reach, superior speed and fleet footwork.

Judges scored the bout 95-95 even, 97-93 Adames and 96-94 Adames. Derevyanchenko during postfight interview didn’t dispute the decision.