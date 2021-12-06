By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Opening up the Showtime pay per view card, super featherweight Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3, 12 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa Mexico won a unanimous decision over Colombia’s Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs) on Sunday night on the Davis-Cruz undercard at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The bout was a 130lb WBC eliminator. All three judges scored the bout 99-90.

It was a busy first round as Marriaga and Ramirez let their hands go. Marriaga pressured in round two but Ramirez kept his distance and landed flush in what was another busy round. Continuing to fight at close range in the third, a left hook by Ramirez in the closing seconds sat Marriaga to the canvas. Ramirez connected precisely with the straight in round four as Marriaga appeared to slow his pace. In the fifth, Ramirez kept connecting with combinations as Marriaga continued to go forward despite being on the receiving end of punches.

Halfway through in the sixth, Marriaga began the round unloading with punches but Ramirez stayed inside connecting to the body and following up top. Late in the fight, Ramirez and Marriaga continued to stay busy with Ramirez connecting the solid punches outworking the Columbian. The tenth and final round, Ramirez out hustled the tough Marriaga.