December 5, 2021
Boxing Results

Davis-Cruz undercard results

By Rocky Morales at ringside

In a spirited battle between former world title champs, Ava Knight (20-2-5, 5KO) outworked Nancy Franco De Alba (19-16-2, 5KO) to earn a unanimous decision victory in a six round super flyweight bout. Knight dictated exhibited superior ring generalship and landed the cleaner punches over the more limited Franco De Alba. Judges scored it 59-55, 60-54 and 59-55, all in favor of Knight.

In opening action from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Mia Ellis (3-0, 2KO) won a unanimous decision victory over Elizabeth Tuani (1-4, 1KO). It was an anticlimactic affair in a scheduled four round super featherweight bout with no knockdowns. Ellis prevailed by scores of 39-37 on all three scorecards.

