By Robert Coster

Dominican super flyweight Norbelto “Meneito” Jimenez exulted confidence as he boarded a plane from Santo Domingo, heading for Dubai where he will battle fellow contender, Filipino legend Donnie Nietes. WBA #6 Jimenez (30-9-5, 16 KOs) is the underdog going against WBA #4 Nietes (43-1-5, 26 KOs). Fightnews.com® interviewed the colorful “Meneito” (the one who wiggles) to get his feelings before this pivotal confrontation.

How are you feeling Norbelto before this very important fight?

I feel great. I trained really hard. I know how important this fight is. I know who I’m fighting. Donnie is a four-division world champion. He has only lost one fight in 49 bouts and that was 21 years ago (!). He is a future Hall of Famer.

It’s a really tall order. You seem very confident. What do you bring to that fight?

My unorthodox style, my height advantage (5’6 to 5’3), my reach. I’m younger. My morale is super good. It’s an honor to fight someone like Donnie Nietes. The winner goes against the WBA world champion.

So being the prohibitive underdog is not a problem for you?

Look where I’m coming from. At the beginning of my career, I was a loser. I lost 7 out of my first 8 fights. Then I changed my lifestyle and I became a winner. I do believe I’m an uncrowned world champion.

Can you expand on that?

I fought WBA champion Kohei Kono in Japan in 2014. I went there as an underdog. We fought a draw. It was a draw because the Referee Ramos took a point away from me. I would have won the title otherwise. But that is in the past. I’ve put it behind me and my mind is on Nietes.