By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO #13 Japan’s Ryota Toyoshima (15-2-1, 9 KOs), 146.5, successfully kept his OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific welterweight belts as he maintained the pressure on gutsy compatriot Shoki Sakai (26-13-2, 14 KOs), 147, and kept battering downstairs to score a unanimous decision (116-112 twice, 117-111) over twelve hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Sakai, formerly campaigning under Nacho Beristein in Mexico, came home and lately zoomed up high in the JBC ratings. It was Toyoshima that hurt the durable challenger with persistent body bombardments before Sakai displayed his last surge down the stretch, which, however, was too late to overcome his early deficits on points.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

Attendance: 641 (with the JBC’s regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

_

