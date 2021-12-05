By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In one of the best bouts for 2021, unbeaten cruiserweight Floyd Masson (11-0, 7 KOs) outscored two-time world cruiserweight challenger Mark Flanagan (25-8, 18 KOs) over ten rounds at the Eatons Hotel, Eatons Hill, Queensland on Saturday to capture the Australian cruiserweight title. Flanagan dropped Masson in round one, but Masson survived to outwork his more experienced opponent in most of the rounds to win a majority decision by scores of Phil Gregory 94-94, Phil Austin 96-92, Roy Saunders 96-92.

Masson said afterward, “I want to thank Bam Bam. Not many people know he gets up at 6 am and goes to work all day and trains at 8 pm. I train full time. That’s my job. All respect to him. I love Bam Bam. In round one, I was out on my feet. He should have jumped on me…I always wanted to be a world champion. I want to fight the best and Bam Bam is the best outside of Jai Opetaia. I dedicate my life to this. It’s a dream come true.”

Flanagan stated, “It’s was a good fight. I dropped him in round one. I should have jumped him but he has a good poker face. He had a bit extra in the tank. He came home strong. He had a great work rate. Hope the crowd enjoyed the fight. I work hard all day and train late. To have the edge it is not enough at this level.”

