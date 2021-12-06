By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 26 KOs) of Baltimore retained his world title as he had his hands full in winning a twelve round unanimous decision over IBF #2 Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (22-2, 15 KOs) of Mexico City, Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Scores were 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.

Davis worked the jab to start the fight as Cruz pressed attacking to the body and swinging wildly and connecting, later in the round Cruz slipped drawing the Davis supporters to their feet. Cruz came right at Davis to begin the second and continued to swarm him with wild punches. In the third, Gervonta boxed keeping his distance as Cruz kept coming aggressively. Davis kept boxing in the fourth using his skill against Cruz’s aggressiveness.

Referee Thomas Taylor warned Davis in round five for leaning and holding Cruz’s head down. In the sixth, Davis boxed keeping his distance as Cruz was relentlessly continuing to go forward. Cruz cornered Davis to begin the seventh, later in the round Tank and Pitbull traded in the center of the ring. It was an intense eighth round as Cruz connected with solid shots backing Davis

Late in the fight in ninth, Davis and Cruz exchanged left hooks as they both connected at the same time, Davis retrieved and boxed. Cruz cornered Davis to start the tenth, and was the aggressor backing Davis to the ropes with big punches, taking it to the champ. The Mexican kept on coming taking to the champ in the championship rounds attacking from every angle possible. The twelfth and final round saw Cruz continuing to go at Davis, displaying the aggression.

Late in the bout, Davis fought one-handed due to a hand injury.