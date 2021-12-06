By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 26 KOs) of Baltimore retained his world title as he had his hands full in winning a twelve round unanimous decision over IBF #2 Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (22-2, 15 KOs) of Mexico City, Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Scores were 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.
Davis worked the jab to start the fight as Cruz pressed attacking to the body and swinging wildly and connecting, later in the round Cruz slipped drawing the Davis supporters to their feet. Cruz came right at Davis to begin the second and continued to swarm him with wild punches. In the third, Gervonta boxed keeping his distance as Cruz kept coming aggressively. Davis kept boxing in the fourth using his skill against Cruz’s aggressiveness.
Referee Thomas Taylor warned Davis in round five for leaning and holding Cruz’s head down. In the sixth, Davis boxed keeping his distance as Cruz was relentlessly continuing to go forward. Cruz cornered Davis to begin the seventh, later in the round Tank and Pitbull traded in the center of the ring. It was an intense eighth round as Cruz connected with solid shots backing Davis
Late in the fight in ninth, Davis and Cruz exchanged left hooks as they both connected at the same time, Davis retrieved and boxed. Cruz cornered Davis to start the tenth, and was the aggressor backing Davis to the ropes with big punches, taking it to the champ. The Mexican kept on coming taking to the champ in the championship rounds attacking from every angle possible. The twelfth and final round saw Cruz continuing to go at Davis, displaying the aggression.
Late in the bout, Davis fought one-handed due to a hand injury.
What a robbery !!
I had it close 115-113 tank. Don’t think tank beats kambosis though
Davis ran 3/4 of the fight
It, might have been a tie at best. Although I could see 7-5 to Cruz. I believe Davis lost this fight.
Highway robbery. Davis was outhustled and cruz pounded him the last two rounds. What in the world were people watching man.
What a robbery my god !!!! Very similar like JL Castillo vs Mayweather !! Terrible !! Purchased judges !!
If it was similar to JL Castillo and May then Cruz lost.. bottom feeder betas still trying to pin a loss on May
Mayweather, should have lost to Zab Judah.
I enjoyed watching it for free. F Floyd and Tank, tank Can be neat but Floyd will never expose him that type of fight. Only against guys like Cruz who are good, but not good enough to beat his fighters .
That’s why Davis said he would not fight Cruz again.
Had it 7-5 Cruz. If you can take tank punch he doesn’t have much. Kambosis beats the crap out of him
Lmao Tank definitely won the fight and he picked and chose when to bang, he was starting to pick it up before hurting his hand. Cruz even stated he noticed around the 5th round he wasn’t using it as much and once the pain got to bad he stopped using it all together. Much respect to Cruz he kept coming forward and trying to make it a fight. Tank was on the west coast in a heavily Mexican fan base in LA. Watch the fight with no crowd noise, they reacted to everything Cruz was throwing.
Uh no. Davis was rocked several times. Cruz was the much busier fighter with fair to moderate accuracy. Plus Davis got pounded the last two rounds. I’m saying this as a Davis fan. Davis took the most punishment.
Cruz landed a few punches but Davis was never rocked or in trouble.
You need to watch the fight again, Davis definitely hurt a few times!
Tank looked ordinary at best, bullshit excuse about his injured left hand, he couldn’t figure out a guy who pressured him all night. If Cruz had better boxing skills he would of won the fight, I thought it was a draw. Haney vs Davis looks like a boring fight, Davis should fight Ryan Garcia otherwise he’ll have to wait to fight Kambosos or Haney.
It was a close fight and Cruz put a lot of pressure on Tank. He stopped throwing in the later rounds and Cruz took full advantages of the lapses by Davis. It was a close fight but Davis won enough of the early and middle rounds to edge out the decision. Cruz was the one who finished strong and won over the crowd. The damaged hand was probably to blame for Tank’s late round performance.
I’d like to see Tank against Kambosos, Haney or Ryan Garcia. A rematch against Pitbull just isn’t as attractive as those potential matchups.
davis isnt the boxer i thought he was. i cant see him beating any of the above. Davis was never in control except for maybe a few rounds in my opinion. at the end of the day Tank is on his way out of the division by next years end. He never had cruz in serious trouble. Garcia will KO him within 6 rounds. You could tell at the end of the fight his body language told the story. He lost.
Tough fight for Davis because Cruz is a stylistic nightmare, and Cruz has a chin that is made from the pyramids of deep Mexico. 116-112 Davis was a stretch. 115-113 Davis was fair. Folks could argue a draw, but I did not see a draw because Cruz really needed that 12th round.
Cruz did a great job, but he missed a few too many punches, while Davis’ punches were a touch more effective. It was too bad Cruz did not work a jab more because it would have made his inside approach better for more accurate power punches. I was wondering why Davis stopped using his very important left hand that was clearly scoring, and it was revealed he was a one hand bandit during the second (2nd) half of the fight.
Overall, tonight was a solid night of Sunday boxing before I hit the office in the morning.
So Davis doesn’t wear Canelos gloves because of Floyd and gets a hand injury??? Floyd needs to grow up and mature…
Tank is a good Boxing IQ but Cruz disappointed me-with one punch at a time and the same rhythm all night while telegraphing his power shots
I could not stop laughing when Davis was asked if he would give Cruz a rematch, and Davis replied…HELL NOOOO!!! Cruz is hell on wheels!!
Davis said Cruz became a star tonight. I say Cruz became SUPER MAS MACHO tonight!!!
Showtime, Al Haymon and Mayweather promotions are a match made in heaven. Al Bernstein, Steve Farhood, that WWE nitro fool and Brian Custer are bought and paid for. Abner Mares is an honorable mention bought Ho. This whole telecast was biased. Rigged game. Mayweather making it racial….Straight Mexican fighter hater.
PS: Watching post fight press conference. Mayweather made it all about him and black fighters.
This…All because the theme of the press conference was that it was a questionable win.
Victimology at its finest.