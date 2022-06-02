Watch the final presser as Philadelphia’s unified 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and former unified champ Danny Romans speak to the media ahead of their Showtime Championship Boxing clash.
Dang, I can’t remember Roman’s boxing style. I need to see a couple of Roman’s previous fights. Fulton, Jr. better not take this guy for granted and prepare for a true boxing battle (rounds 1-12).
Clash of styles, should be an action packed fight.. May the best fighter win..
Should be a good fight, IMO Fulton Jr. was lucky to the decision during his last fight against Figueroa.