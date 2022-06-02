Fulton-Romero Final Press Conference Watch the final presser as Philadelphia’s unified 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and former unified champ Danny Romans speak to the media ahead of their Showtime Championship Boxing clash. _ Q&A: Bob Arum Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

