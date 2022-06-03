June 2, 2022
Boxing Results

Conwell crushes Ramirez in three

Conwellwins

Unbeaten WBC #4, IBF #5, WBO #11, WBA #13 super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (17-0, 13 KOs) demolished Abraham “Pitbull” Juarez Ramirez (19-3, 8 KOs) in three rounds on Thursday night at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Conwell dropped Ramirez twice in round two (landing two punches after Ramirez was down the secons time). The bout was stopped after Conwell floored Jimenez again in round three. Time was 1:13.

Unbeaten super lightweight Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KOs) outpointed Juan Antonio “El Mozo” Rodriguez 32-9, 28 KOs) over ten to claim the vacant WBC Continental Americas title. Scores were 97-91, 98-90, 98-90. Both fighter were deducted points in the bout.

Super lightweight Mathieu Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) took a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Misael Cabrera Arias (12-1, 9 KOs) by scores of 96-94, 97-93, 99-91.

