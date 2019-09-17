The full lineup has been announced for the Shields-Habazin card taking place October 5 at Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Michigan.

Showtime Fights

Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin (WBO jr middleweight title)

Jermaine Franklin vs. Pavel Šour (heavyweight)

Off-TV Fights

Jarico O’Quinn vs. James “O.G.” Smith (super flyweight)

Hannah Rankin vs. Erin Toughill (super welterweight)

Robert Simms vs. Michael Glasscox (cruiserweight)

Izim Izbaki vs. Troy Albring (heavyweight)

Jacob Bonas vs. Norfleet Stitts (welterweight)

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions.