September 17, 2019
Boxing News

Full Shields-Habazin Card Announced

The full lineup has been announced for the Shields-Habazin card taking place October 5 at Dort Federal Event Center in Flint, Michigan.

Showtime Fights
Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin (WBO jr middleweight title)
Jermaine Franklin vs. Pavel Šour (heavyweight)

Off-TV Fights
Jarico O’Quinn vs. James “O.G.” Smith (super flyweight)
Hannah Rankin vs. Erin Toughill (super welterweight)
Robert Simms vs. Michael Glasscox (cruiserweight)
Izim Izbaki vs. Troy Albring (heavyweight)
Jacob Bonas vs. Norfleet Stitts (welterweight)

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions.

