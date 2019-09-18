September 18, 2019
Boxing Results

Tomita acquires vacant WBO AP 108lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Local prospect Daiki Tomita (14-1, 5 KOs) acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific belt when he defeated compatriot Hayato Yamaguchi (15-8-1, 2 KOs) by a unanimous decision (117-112, 118-110, 118-113) over twelve fast rounds on Monday in Sakai, Osaka, Japan.

Tomita
Photo: Boxing Beat

Having failed to win the OPBF 105-pound belt from Tsubasa Koura in September of the previous year, Tomita moved up to pursue the vacant regional championship in the 108-pound category.  Tomita made good use of his faster footwork and outscored the game opponent, piling up points steadily.

