The full lineup has been announced for the Spence-Porter undercard taking place September 28 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

PPV Fights

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter (WBC/IBF welterweight titles)

Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez (WBC super middleweight title)

Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov (WBA super lightweight title)

Josesito Lopez vs. John Molina Jr. (welterweight)

FS1 Fights

Robert Guerrero vs. Jerry Thomas (welterweight)

Joey Spencer vs. TBA (super welterweight)

Off-TV Action

Misael Rodriguez vs. Brandon Maddox (super middleweight)

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jesus Zazueta Anaya (welterweight)

Fabian Maidana vs. Ramses Agaton (super lightweight)

Burley Brooks vs. Fabian Valdez (light heavyweight)

Amon Rashidi vs. Alfonso Olvera (welterweight)

Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Antonio Lopez (featherweight)

Leon Lawson III vs. Alan Zavala (super welterweight)

Justin Cardona vs. Archie Weah (super lightweight)

Jose Valenzuela vs. Charles Clark (super featherweight)

The event is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TGB Promotions and Shawn Porter Promotions.