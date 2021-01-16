By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

“The Monster” Naoya’s younger brother, former WBC interim champ Takuma Inoue (14-1, 3 KOs) of Japan, 118, captured the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight belt as he swept almost all rounds with ease and was awarded a unanimous technical decision (90-81, 89-82 twice) over defending titlist, IBF#4 compatriot Keita Kurihara (15-6, 13 KOs), 117.75, because of the champ’s bad bleeding at 2:25 of the ninth round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

His brother Naoya said, “It’s Takuma’s perfect game. He displayed everything he had against such a dangerous hard-puncher Kurihara.”

Takuma, 25, took the leadoff with sharp and swift leading lefts to the champ’s face. Kurihara, 28, continually attempted to catch up with the fleet-footed speedster, who proved too elusive for the flat-footed puncher. The third saw the champ bleeding from a laceration at the left optic after an accidental butt, which became wider and worse with his repeated absorption of Takuma’s quick shots.

Maintaining the pressure, the battered and bleeding champ often took Inoue’s sharp counters, if not like Naoya’s lethal shot to Jason Moloney last October. After the eighth, the open scoring system indicated Takuma widely leading on points: 80-72, 79-73 twice. The ref Nakamura, in the fatal ninth, saw Kurihara so profusely streaming blood that he made a well-received decision to halt the proceedings to take a technical decision.

WBC#7 Takuma jubilantly said, “I wish to be a world champ with Naoya once again.” He may be given a shot at any of the world belts should the COVID-19 pandemic be over.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

Attendance: 679 (out of the 1,600 capacity at the Korakuen Hall due to the JBC’s regulation)

