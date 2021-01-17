Promoter Eddie Hearn says a heavyweight unification showdown for the undisputed title between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is a done deal.
“The deal is done, really — without being signed,” Hearn told the London Times. “The financial elements of the deal are done. We’re talking through the broadcast situation, the only thing really now is to paper it.”
Hearn says the bout will likely land in the Middle East and he hopes to stage the rematch in the UK.
How come Hearn is talking about rematch?
There are other fighters waiting a deserved opportunity, we can’t have the same two fighters over and over. Lets assume Fury wins, then Joshua and then what?
Lets talk about the winner vs. Joyce, Usyk, Wilder or another top 10 guy.
Don’t make a sick sport boring please!
I shall maintain high hopes for this fight. I am pretty sure I will pick Fury IF he does not encounter serious problems outside the ring.
If nothing is signed then this is not a done deal.
I pick Fury in this one. Interesting fight because of the status of both contestants, top two guys in the heavyweight division, but their styles couldn’t blend well, and as result of this, instead of having a great and exciting encounter, we might end up with a boring tactical battle, a 12 rounds snooze feast.
Couple problems with this. Wilder is still over contract to get a title match. It doesnt matter if fans see a need for it since there is a contract. On top of that the WBC would likely strip the title if Fury chooses to ignore that obligation. AJ is a belt collector. Fury doesnt care about belts so getting stripped of a title wont matter to him, but I wonder if AJ will still take the match if Fury has nothing to offer.
A done deal without being signed? Uh, ok. Anyway, very interesting fight here. Last Fury opponent that had actual boxing skills of any kind was Otto Wallin, and Fury struggled a bit. Joshua is as skillful as Wallin with more power in both hands. Will be interesting to see how Fury handles his power. Joshua was able to withstand a still dangerous Wladimir Klitschko, but I can’t get that Ruiz KO loss out of my head. Leaning towards Fury, but this is by no means a gimme for him. Too bad this can’t be fought in a packed Wimbley Stadium. Usually a great atmosphere with British domestic fights.
I’ll believe it when I see them both in the ring together.
If this is true there is a deal that Fury and Joshua will fight, then there must be some agreements in place like step aside money. Or like Hearn has been saying lately that if belts get in the way then they are willing to drop belts.
I just got a new job $1.5m a year!!!! Starting at some stage in 2021 hopefully – nothing contractual, no paperwork, my future employer doesn’t know, nothing actually agreed, but it’s done deal. The future is bright.
Maybe belts should be dropped in boxing more often nowadays seeing that belts and organisations very often get in the way of the proper fights happening. Belts and then promoters. Don’t know which of the two are worse in this regard.