Promoter Eddie Hearn says a heavyweight unification showdown for the undisputed title between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is a done deal.

“The deal is done, really — without being signed,” Hearn told the London Times. “The financial elements of the deal are done. We’re talking through the broadcast situation, the only thing really now is to paper it.”

Hearn says the bout will likely land in the Middle East and he hopes to stage the rematch in the UK.