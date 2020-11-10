By Jeff Zimmerman

The resume for WBA super flyweight champ Joshua “El Profesor” Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) looks like a throwback to the 40’s and 50’s when Sugar Ray Robinson fought Jake LaMotta 6 times and twice in a 3-week span. Although the comparison may be a bit of an exaggeration, when Franco meets Australian’s Andrew Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) in their rematch this Saturday back at The Bubble at MGM in Las Vegas from their spirited first fight back in June where Franco won a convincing twelve round decision, Franco will have faced the same two fighters in five of his last six fights.

He fought three straight wars with Oscar Negrete that produced two draws and a win, followed up with a TKO victory against Jose Burgos sandwiched in between back in January in his hometown of San Antonio, before capturing the belt from Moloney in the summer.

But for the mild-mannered Franco, who has had the most unusual path to a world title, he believes those tough battles prepared him for this time in his career.

“Being through those tough battles, even with the loss I took in Puerto Rico, it was all worth it in the end,” said Franco. “I became a world champion. I felt like all those fights gave me the experience and the confidence going into the world title fight with Moloney and I came out on top.”

There is something going on in Texas that has made it a hotbed for boxing and has produced some great fighters in recent years including Spence Jr., Charlo Bros, Mo Hooker and Vergil Ortiz Jr just to name a few.

“It’s just the way we are raised as kids, as fighters. Our parents are not scared to throw us in with whoever,” explained Franco. “We used to have sparring sessions where different cities would come together, and we would spar until we were dead tired, and I think that grit and heart that we were born with coming out of Texas as a fight state.”

It was back in 2016 that Golden Boy was recruiting and signing young talent to build their stable around Canelo which included Franco along with Hector Tanajara Jr., also from San Antonio.

Franco is living out a dream fighting for Golden Boy.

“It means everything. They gave me the opportunity to sign with them. I had a goal in my mind and was going to make the most of it and become world champion,” Franco said. “That was even the talk when we first met with Golden Boy, they were going to make me world champion.

“It’s just a dream come true, especially even being signed by Golden Boy, growing up watching Oscar De La Hoya all the time, it’s just a blessing to be with them.”

Franco learned quickly that trying to become a champ is a much different feeling once you become the champ.

“You’re extra motivated and on top of the world, the way it feels, and you don’t want to lose the title,” stated Franco.

“Right after that fight, I was back in the gym, took a few days off, but I felt motivated. I got even extra fire in me, hungrier as a fighter. It does change a lot. It changes your mindset for sure.”

Franco realizes he will have to be even better than he was the first time against Moloney to keep the belt in the states.

“Maybe just do what I did the first time but be a little bit busier and more explosive,” shared Franco. “I’m the better fighter overall and that’s just a fact.

“I’m world champion now and I’m only getting better and it’s going to show on Saturday night.”

With his profile rising the 25-year-old Franco made a big move on the business side and signed with powerhouse manager Rick Mirigian, who is best known for his work with unified 140lb champ Jose Ramirez and previously with rising star Gabe Flores Jr.

“Robert [Garcia], my trainer, is the one that mentioned it to me and Hector Tanajara and Jonathan Navarro, that Rick would be a better manager for us, just because the way our career is going as we are starting to get up there, the way he talks and works for his fighters,” said Franco. “He works really hard for his fighters and keeps his word, so right away me and my dad agreed we would sign with him.”

With Mirigian now in his corner, one could only expect a bright future for Franco and major fights should he defend his title against Moloney who will be extra motivated to get his title back.

“Nothing lined up after this fight. That’s the goal of course. After this fight, I want to unify with Chocolatito or maybe Estrada. I don’t have anything lined up, but that would be something to look forward to.”

Perhaps with the talent surrounding his weight class, fighting a trilogy again or even another fighter twice would not be completely out of the question, but only this time the stakes and dollars will be much greater. And while no one is likely to confuse Franco with the legends Sugar Ray Robinson or Jake LaMotta, perhaps his unorthodox journey takes him to the hall of fame.

As Franco continues to improve and is still young, this could very well be his next big dream and if things continue to come together, he may very well be on his way.