ESPN+ Weights from England

Tursynbay Kulakhmet 153.6 vs. Macaulay McGowan 153.3

(WBC International super welterweight title) Jack Rafferty 150.2 vs. Tom Hill 150.1

Paddy Donovan 146.5 vs. Jumanne Camero 146.2

Lewie Edmondson 173.4 vs. Scott Williams 171.1

Inder Bassi 156.1 vs. Jack Martin 155.5

Danny Murrell 152 vs. Dale Arrowsmith 153.5 Venue: Production Park Studios, Wakefield, UK

Promoter: MTK Global

TV: ESPN+ Following the COVID-19 testing, there was a positive test for Hassan Azim’s trainer, meaning Wednesday’s fight between Hassan Azim and MJ Hall had to be called off. A New Weight Division: Bridgerweight Franco: I’m better and that’s just a fact

