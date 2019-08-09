By Jeff Zimmerman

In the co-main event, on the undercard of the exciting Ortiz-Orozco battle this Saturday night at The Theatre at Grand Prairie and streamed live on DAZN, Joshua Franco (15-1-1, 7 KOs) and Oscar Negrete (18-2-1, 7 KOs) square off for the 3rd time in a row and will be for Franco’s NABF and WBA International bantamweight titles.



The first fight ended in a draw and the second was a split decision victory for Franco that could have gone either way or a draw as well. Both fights were very close and the rubber match in this unusual trilogy should be no different.

In an exclusive interview with both fighters, Fightnews.com® caught up with both fighters at the final Press Conference as they prepare to do battle once again.

Joshua Franco

How does feel fighting a trilogy so early in your career?

I have seen many legends do it, so I am excited for it.

It’s going to be different, because I am hungrier this time, in my home state, it’s still going to be an exciting fight, but I am going to dominate more this time.

Anything different to prepare after the first two fights?

Nothing different, I am always working hard in the gym. I have always dedicated myself to my craft. And you should expect a more explosive Joshua come Saturday.

Do you have to win convincingly for yourself and Golden Boy to take next step in career?

As long as I win, and I know I will win convincingly this time and maybe even knock him out this time.

Will you seek the knockout?

Yes sir, this time is going to be for the knockout!

Oscar Negrete

Does it seem strange fighting Joshua Franco three times in a row?

I don’t think that it is strange, a little weird, but I’m happy it is happening, it doesn’t happen too often in boxing, so I’m happy we are able to do this 3rd fight.

You earned a draw and split decision in the first two fights. Did you feel like you won both?

Yes, with the first fight it ended in a draw and that’s a decision I was ok with, but the 2nd fight I believe that I won the fight and the entire world saw that I won the fight.

How will this fight be different than the first two?

I think it is going to be an exciting fight, but it all depends all the plans that he brings and the 2nd fight he had a plan that he wanted to run. I hope in this fight he stands there and fights like a man.

On Joshua going for the knockout?

I hope he comes to fight and stands there, and we’ll see who is going to knockout whom.

If you win this fight, what does the future hold?

I think I would like to fight for a world title. The promoters and different sanctioning bodies should be all in agreement that I deserve another world title opportunity.