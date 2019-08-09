By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

OPBF super bantamweight champion Hiroaki Teshigawara (20-2-2, 13 KOs), 122, successfully kept his regional belt as he took the initiative, continued to whip former world challenger Shohei Omori (20-3, 15 KOs), 122, and finally halted him with a flurry of punches at 2:36 of the twelfth round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.



Hiroaki, handled by ex-WBA 154-pound champ Koichi Wajima, had him at bay in round six and was leading on points after the eighth: 79-73 twice and 78-3 on open scoring system. Omori showed his retaliation with southpaw lefts to the midsection in the tenth and eleventh, but Teshigahwara accelerated his last surge down the stretch to have the referee Nakamura call a well-received halt.



