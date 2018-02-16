FOX Weights from El Paso

Devon Alexander 146.6 vs. Victor Ortiz 146.4



Caleb Plant 166.8 vs. Porky Medina 168.8

(IBF super middleweight eliminator)

Note: Only Plant will be able to become the IBF #2 contender at super middleweight with a win



Tony Harrison 157vs. George Sosa 157

Austin Trout 157.2 vs. Juan De Angel 156.2

Thomas Williams Jr 170.6 vs. Humberto Velazco 170.2

Mark Anthony Hernandez 158.6 vs. Jeison Rosario 158.2

Jennifer Han 125.4 vs. Lizbeth Crespo 124.8

(IBF female featherweight title)

Jonathan Pachado 135 vs. Josh Ross 133.2

Karlos Balderas 133 vs. Jorge Rojas 132.6

Venue: Don Haskins Convention Center, El Paso, Texas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX