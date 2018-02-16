Benavidez, Gavril make weight

By Miguel Maravilla at the scale

David Benavidez 167 vs. Ronald Gavril 167.25

(WBC super middleweight title)

Note: An animated Benavidez bumped Gavril and made repeated throat-slash gestures.

Danny Garcia 146.5 vs. Brandon Rios 146.5

(WBC welterweight eliminator)

The fighters had to separated after some jawing during the faceoff. Garcia vowed to “put him to sleep.” Rios promised to “knock this motherf***er out.”

Ray Robinson 146 vs. Yordenis Ugas 147

(IBF welterweight eliminator)

Lionell Thompson 176.8 vs. Edwin Rodriguez 180.2

Ladarius Miller 136.6 vs.Carlos Padilla 134.6

Andres Cortes 132.4 vs.Fatiou Fassinou 131.8

Brian Gallegos 129.4 vs.Sulaiman Segawa 129.4

Jonathan Esquivel 159.4 vs.Ray Cameron Burroughs 158.4

Joe Spence 153 vs. Uriel Gonzalez 153.2

Venue: Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, Events Center, Las Vegas

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions

TV: Showtime